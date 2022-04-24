Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk dies at 71

Earth, Wind and Fire saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk has died at the age of 71.

The musician has spent the last six years battling an illness and Woolfolk passed away on Sunday (24.04.22).

Philip Bailey, his former bandmate, wrote on Instagram: "I met him in High School, and we quickly became friends and band mates. Andrew Paul Woolfolk was his name. We lost him today, after being ill of over 6 years. He has Transitioned on to the forever, from this Land of the dying to the Land of the Living.

"Great memories. Great Talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling.

"Booski… I’ll see you on the other side, my friend. (sic)"

Drummer John Paris - who has performed with the band since 2001 - has also taken to the photo-sharing platform to pay tribute to the saxophonist.

Alongside a throwback photo of Woolfolk, he wrote on Instagram: "Rest well brother Andrew [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)"

Woolfolk joined the iconic group in the early 1970s and although the line-up changed numerous times over the years, he officially remained part of the band until 1993.

He also worked with the likes of Deniece Williams, Phil Collins and Stanley Turrentine during his career.

Earth, Wind and Fire were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, and during the ceremony, Woolfolk performed a memorable solo on 'Shining Star'.

The group also won six Grammys with Woolfolk as a member, and he was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017.