Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith renew wedding vows

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith renewed their wedding vows on Sunday after rekindling their relationship in 2020.

The Closer singer and the mother of three of his children exchanged vows on the rooftop of Resorts World in Las Vegas on Sunday night in front of close friends and family, according to TMZ.

Videos and pictures posted by the couple on Instagram show their lavish reception, which was filled with more than 10,000 red roses. Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Smith, also reportedly sang some of his hits and they danced to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud.

A video montage shows their hotel room covered in more red roses as Ne-Yo tells the camera, "I don't know if my level of excitement truly reflects how honoured and beyond happy I am that we're in this place."

The couple originally tied the knot back in January 2016. He filed for divorce from Crystal in February 2020 but quickly withdrew the petition. They got back together during the Covid-19 pandemic and he proposed once again on New Year's Eve 2020.

They share three children together: sons Shaffer Jr., six, and Roman, three, and daughter Isabella, whom they welcomed in June 2021 after their reunion. He also has daughter Madilyn, 11, and son Mason, 10, with ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw.