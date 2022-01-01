Doja Cat to release Vegas from the ELVIS biopic soundtrack next week

Doja Cat's song 'Vegas' from the upcoming 'ELVIS' biopic is set to be released on May 6.

The 'Say So' hitmaker has incorporated the late King of Rock and Roll's mega-hit 'Hound Dog' into the new track from the upcoming 'ELVIS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack'; the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming film, which hits cinemas on June 24.

Doja gave the song its live debut at Coachella recently and brought out Nashville musician Yola, who portrays Sister Rosetta Tharpe in 'ELVIS'.

Austin Butler plays the 'Jailhouse Rock' hitmaker, while Tom Hanks stars as his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

A press release states: "The soundtrack features Elvis’s extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, 60s and 70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today."

It added: "'ELVIS' is an epic, big-screen spectacle from visionary filmmaker Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker."

It's hoped the soundtrack will boost streaming figures for Elvis' back catalogue, just like the 2018 Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' did for the 'We Are The Champions' hitmakers.

Meanwhile, Universal Music Publishing Group just acquired the rights to the icon's discography.

The music publishing giant teamed up with Authentic Brands Group in a deal to represent Elvis' catalogue.

Marc Cimino, Chief Operating Officer at UMPG, said in a statement: "Elvis Presley has had an unprecedented and lasting global impact on music and pop culture. Jody Gerson and I, along with UMPG’s teams around the world, couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with ABG in making sure that Elvis’ iconic legacy endures for generations to come."

The pop culture icon - who died of a heart attack, aged 42, in 1977, after struggling with addiction - sold more than 500 million records during his career.

Pre-save 'Vegas' here: dojacatvegas.elvisthemusic.com.