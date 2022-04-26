Ed Sheeran and David Guetta among new names added to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, Aitch, Jax Jones and more have been added to the bill for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.



After Harry Styles, George Ezra, KSI, Becky Hill, Anne-Marie, Sigala, GAYLE, ArrDee and Eddie Benjamin were confirmed to play London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 12, following a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, more names were added to the stellar line-up on 'Capital Breakfast' on Tuesday morning (26.04.22) by Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Siân Welby.



Mabel, Joel Corry, Mimi Webb, Tate McRae, Lauren Spencer-Smith and A1 x J1 are also among the new additions.



Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder and Executive President of Global, said: "Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back with a massive line-up of the world's biggest artists, superstar DJs and hottest breakthrough talent. We can't wait to party with our listeners under the iconic Wembley arch for the first time in three years. It's going to be the most spectacular show. The countdown to the UK's biggest summer party is on!"



James Rea, Director of Broadcasting and Content at Global, said: "We can't wait to be back in the sunshine hearing 'Hello Wembley!" echo round the stadium. Thank you to everyone at Capital, who are all working so hard to deliver this incredible event, Roman, Sonny and Siân plus the amazing artists joining us on stage and most of all our fantastic listeners who bring the summertime energy!"



To celebrate the Summertime Ball's highly anticipated return, Capital and Barclaycard are throwing the first ever Capital's Summertime Ball Kick Off Party live from the rooftop of Capital's iconic Leicester Square studios tomorrow, Wednesday 27th April. Hosted by Roman, Siân and Sonny, the star-studded rooftop party will feature an exclusive DJ set from multi-platinum selling, chart-topping DJ and producer Jax Jones and will be broadcast live on Capital and streamed live on Global Player from 8pm.



Tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard go on general sale exclusively via Global Player at 9am on Thursday (28.04.22). Download Global Player on your smartphone or tablet from the Apple app store or Google Play app store.