Hard-Fi announce first live show in 8 years

Hard-Fi have announced their first live show in eight years.



The 'Hard to Beat' hitmakers' original line-up - comprising Richard Archer, Steve Kemp, Kai Stephens and Ross Phillips - will reunite to play the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on October 1.



The indie rockers last performed together in 2014, when they released the ‘Hard-Fi: Best Of 2004-2014’ greatest hits LP.



What's more, the band hinted new music is on the way.



Frontman Richard, 45, said: "It's fair to say it's been a while since we've all played together so we're all really excited to be getting on stage again and seeing some of our incredible fans.



"It's a Saturday night so hopefully we can recapture the spirit of those gigs back in the day. We may even throw out one or two new numbers into the mix. The Forum is one the classic venues to play, so it's going to be a special night for everyone."



Support will come from Roots Manuva and Deemas i collaborator, Wrong Tom, set to hit the decks.



Hard-Fi will also put on a livestream concert on Facebook on Thursday evening (28.04.22).



The lead singer told fans on Facebook Live: “Any of you who have tuned in to any of our previous livestream attempts will know they’ve always been a slight, complete balls-up, but generally fairly entertaining hopefully.



“So next Thursday we’re gonna do a full band from our Cherry Lips studio, livestream it, 9pm.



“We’re gonna play three or four numbers, maybe. Hopefully we can remember all the chords, hopefully I can remember all the words.”



Richard performed a solo livestream charity gig in lockdown and sparked speculation the group could get back together when he performed their acclaimed LP 'Stars Of CCTV' in full.



Hard-Fi formed in 2003 and had hits with 'Hard to Beat', 'Living for the Weekend' and 'Cash Machine'.



Their 2005 debut album, 'Stars Of CCTV', was nominated for the Mercury Prize.



The record did not reach No1 on the UK Albums Chart until six months later, in January 2006.



The band's second album, 'Once Upon a Time in the West', shot straight to No1 in the first week of its release.



Tickets for the standalone show will go on general sale this Friday (29.04.22) at 10am via myticket.co.uk/artists/hard-fi.