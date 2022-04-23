Billie Eilish reflects on wild Coachella collaborations with Damon Albarn and Hayley Williams

Billie Eilish will remember her Damon Albarn collaboration "for the rest of her life".

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker was joined by the Blur legend at Coachella on Saturday night (23.04.22) for a performance of 'Getting Older' before they treated fans to a rendition of his Gorillaz hit 'Feel Good Inc', and she has reflected on the magical moment on social media.

Sharing snaps of the show on Instagram, she wrote: "i will be thinking about these moments for the rest of my life. no one will ever know the lengths of the love i have for damon and everything that he is and has done for music and art.

"very few things have ever impacted me the way that HE HAS. oHHHHHHHH JEEEEEEEEEESSSS was this soooo insane for me… (sic)"

The 20-year-old singer also teamed up with Paramore star Hayley Williams on Sunday (24.04.22), first playing an acoustic version of 'Misery Business' before pairing up again for show-closing track 'Happier Than Ever'.

Billie described Hayley as her "favorite girl" on Instagram, and summed up her Coachella experience as a whole as she wrote: "my heart is fullllll (sic)"

The performance marked Hayley’s first appearance at the music festival and she shared her delight with the crowd saying: “This is my first Coachella, whoa.”

The pair finished the performance with a hug, with Hayley telling the star: ”Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!"

Billie then added: “Absolutely what on Earth could be cooler than that? I'm dead serious.”

The choice of song may have come as a surprise to fans as Hayley had previously announced her band would no longer be performing the track.

She suggested some of the lyrics no longer felt appropriate and vowed to “move away” from the tune.

Speaking at a Paramore show back in 2018, Hayley explained: “This is a choice we made because we feel like we should.

“We feel like it's time to move away from it for a little while.”