Psy to drop new single produced by BTS' Suga

Psy is to release a new single.



The 'Gangnam Style' hitmaker is to drop new tune 'Take That', which will feature on his forthcoming album 'Psy 9th'.



Psy's new song will be released on Friday (29.04.22), and it is produced by BTS' Suga.



The 44-year-old singer admitted 29-year-old Suga "truly feels like a friend" after the pair worked well together.



In a teaser ahead of the new single, he said: "When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach.



"[Suga] wasn’t just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap."



Suga admitted he had felt "nervous" about teaming up with Psy because he is "so well-respected in the business", but they have developed a close friendship.



Suga added: "[It] felt like working with a childhood friend, so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way."



Psy is best known for his 2012 international hit single 'Gangnam Style', which took the world by storm due to its catchy beat and attracted plenty of attention for the star's energetic dancing in the song's music video.



He won several awards for the track and the subsequent video, including Best Video at the MTV Europe Music Awards, Musician of the Year at the Korean Music Awards, and the New Media Award at the American Music Awards.



The tune appeared on Psy's 'Psy 6 (Six Rules), Part 1' record.



The star's new record will be his eighth studio album, following the likes of '4X2=8', 'Chiljip Psy-da', and 'PsyFive'.