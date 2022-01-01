Lorde explains why she 'shushed' audience during concert

Lorde has addressed a resurfaced video in which she “shushes” the audience at a concert.

The Melodrama singer, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, responded to the footage – taken as she performs Writer in the Dark during a show for her 2017-2018 Melodrama tour - via a clip posted to Instagram over the weekend.

“I just woke up. I just wanted to talk about this thing of me shushing people at my shows,” she began. “That was something that I did on that one song a couple times when I wanted to sing it a capella or off the microphone so people could hear me and because I wanted to try something different. If you come to my shows, you know it’s an hour-and-a-half of all of us singing and screaming together.”

She added, “Also that dramatic-a*s move was literally for an album called Melodrama, so don’t stress too hard.”

Recounting her version of events, Lorde, 25, added, “I would put my mic down and walk all over the stage and sing the song. I was 19, y’know – very dramatic, a lot of feelings.

“The internet has decided this was very bad and very rude. I think they mustn’t have come to one of these shows cos it’s such a communal vibe. We’re all singing and screaming all the time."