Halsey has been 'in and out of hospital' for past few weeks

Halsey's body is demanding they slow down following regular trips to the hospital.

The Without Me singer, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, revealed earlier this month that they had undergone more surgery to treat endometriosis, with which she was diagnosed in 2016.

Sharing a health update with her Instagram followers on Sunday, the 27-year-old revealed they have been in and out of hospital ever since and her body needs rest.

"I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges," they wrote beside a selfie on their Instagram Stories. "Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc. But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop (for real) this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour. Chronic illness is a complex mystery. If I am or have been MIA (missing in action) please don't take it personally. I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances."

Halsey, who welcomed her first child last July, did not disclose details about her hospital visits.

They attended the Grammys in Las Vegas on 3 April, three days after undergoing surgery, but left the ceremony early as they were "not feeling super well".

Their Love and Power Tour kicks off on 17 May.