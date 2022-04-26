George Ezra, Harry Styles and KSI to play Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

George Ezra, Harry Styles and KSI have all been announced as performers for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

The trio of pop superstars plus Becky Hill, Anne-Marie, Sigala, GAYLE, ArrDee and Eddie Benjamin were revealed as the first names to be playing the music extravaganza by the 'Capital Breakfast' team Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby this morning.

The event takes place at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 12, following a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The launch of 'Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022' continues on Tuesday (26.04.22) on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp from 7am, when Roman, Sonny and Sian will reveal the second set of artists joining the star-studded line-up.

'Capital Breakfast' host Roman said: “We’re back! After a three-year break, we’ve never been so excited to be back at Wembley Stadium for this huge show. I just know our Capital listeners are going to love this incredible line-up, it’s filled with all our favourite artists we play at Capital. Grab your sunnies and get ready for the UK’s biggest summer party!”

James Rea, Director of Broadcasting Content at Global, added: “The team at Capital have pulled out all the stops to deliver the most incredible line-up. We’ve all missed being in the crowd with music fans, listening to the greatest pop stars on the planet in the sunshine at the legendary Wembley Stadium. This year we’ll be back with the UK’s biggest summer party, celebrating in the way that only Capital can!”

Tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard go on general sale exclusively via Global Player at 9am on Thursday (28.04.22). Download Global Player on your smartphone or tablet from the Apple app store or Google Play app store.