Harry Styles to headline BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022

Harry Styles is to headline BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 in Coventry on Sunday, May 29.

Radio 1’s flagship live music event will welcome an audience of 80,000 BBC Radio 1 fans to War Memorial Park from 27-29 May 2022 to watch some of the biggest acts on the planet take to the stage including Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, KSI, Calvin Harris, and Anne-Marie.

A small number of tickets have been held back for fans of Harry, 28, which will go on sale at 5pm on Monday (25.04.22) with Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama also joining the star-studded line-up.

Speaking about playing the festival, Salieu said: “Excited to be finally performing in my home town Coventry as part of Radio 1’s Big Weekend. I know the Coventry crowd will do our city proud and show all the other artists the energy of the Midlands.”

Rina added: “I cannot wait to come and play at Radio 1's Big Weekend for the first time!! It’s going to be such a moment.”

Performances from Radio 1’s Big Weekend will air on BBC Radio 1 across Friday (27.05.22), Saturday (28.04.22) and Sunday and will be available to watch live and on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer channel and on BBC Sounds.

BBC One will also broadcast a highlights show as well as a special Harry Styles show - full details will be announced soon.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 full line-up is:

Friday:

Future Sounds Stage

• Boyoca

• Jodie Harsh

• Sam Divine

• Disclosure

• Danny Howard

• Patrick Topping

• Eats Everything b2b Shermanology

• Sarah Story b2b Jaguar

• LP Giobbi b2b Ben Hemsley

• Pete Tong b2b Franky Wah

Saturday:

Main Stage

• Ed Sheeran

• Central Cee

• Joel Corry

• Aitch

• Anne-Marie

• YUNGBLUD

• AJ Tracey

• Calvin Harris

Future Sounds Stage

• Easy Life

• Sigrid

• KSI

• Mimi Webb

• Fontaines D.C.

• Pa Salieu

• Tom Grennan

• Sam Fender

Sunday:

Main Stage

• George Ezra

• Jax Jones

• Becky Hill

• Mabel

• Dermot Kennedy

• Charli XCX

• Lorde

• Harry Styles

Future Sounds Stage:

• Wet Leg

• Alfie Templeman

• Rina Sawayama

• Joy Crookes

• Koffee

• Holly Humberstone

• Griff

• Foals