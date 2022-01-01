Megan Thee Stallion details Tory Lanez shooting allegations

Megan Thee Stallion has detailed the night of a shooting that allegedly involved Tory Lanez.

In an interview with Gayle King for CBS broadcast on Monday, the Hot Girl Summer hitmaker discussed her claims that the LUV rapper shot her in the foot following an incident after a house party in the Hollywood Hills back in July 2020.

“I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, b**ch,’” she alleged during the conversation. “And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared.”

Megan, real name Megan Pete, also claimed that the shooting occurred because she wanted to leave the party and he didn’t.

“He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick… If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me… I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before,” the 27-year-old continued.

Tory, also known as Daystar Peterson, stands accused of one count of assault with a firearm and another gun possession charge. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The case is expected to go to trial in September.