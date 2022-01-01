50 Cent announces Snoop Dogg series is no longer in production

50 Cent has claimed his upcoming Snoop Dogg-inspired series is no longer in production.

The rappers announced in December that they would serve as executive producers on the Starz anthology series, A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case, which would centre around Snoop's 1993 murder trial.

However, 50 told fans on Twitter on Saturday that the show is no longer moving forward.

"@SnoopDogg Murder was the case is no longer in production at STARZ," 50 wrote in his since-deleted tweet. "I give them the alley-oop, they drop the damn ball. Anyway I hope snoop tell his story."

Back in December, the In Da Club hitmaker said he was "excited to be working with Snoop" in bringing his "incredible story" to the small screen, while Snoop stated that the show will recount "a pivotal moment in my life and career".

In 1993, the Gin and Juice star was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was actually killed by Snoop's bodyguard, McKinley Lee. Both Snoop and Lee were acquitted after a highly publicised trial.

This isn't the first time 50, real name Curtis Jackson, has criticised executives at cable network Starz, for whom he has produced the Power TV series and its spin-offs Ghost, Raising Kanan, and Force.

In a series of social media posts in March, he threatened to leave his deal with the network, telling his fans, "If I told you how much dumb s**t I deal with over here."