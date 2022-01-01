JLS planning new album

JLS are planning to record new music this year.

The 'Beat Again' hitmakers - which include Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, and JB Gill - embarked on their long-awaited reunion tour last year, and though they've no plans to hit the road again in the near future, they will be getting back together in the recording studio to work on the follow-up to 2021's '2.0'.

J.B. told HELLO! magazine: "We probably won't tour again this year, but with the success of 'Beat Again' and our latest album, I'm sure we'll be working on new material soon."

And J.B. - who has Ace, seven, and Chiara, three, with wife Chloe - knows it is only a matter of time before the group perform live again, because their children are their biggest fans.

He laughed: "The kids love seeing their daddy up on stage so we don't really have a choice whether we do another JLS tour or not."

Marvin recently admitted he'd struggled to get in shape for the physical demands of being on tour.

The 35-year-old star - who reunited with his bandmates Aston Merrygold, 33, Oritsé Williams, 35, and JB Gill, 34 for the 'Beat Again Tour' last month - admitted that he struggled in rehearsals because he hadn't danced "in eight years".

He said: "I had a bad everything, two bad knees and a problem with my achilles. I haven't danced more than a two-step in eight years!

"I go to the gym but it is a totally different thing. It was like being a footballer getting match fit! I felt the fittest I have ever been on the tour, so it is all downhill from here."