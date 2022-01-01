Liam Gallagher would rather be in a band

Liam Gallagher would "much rather" be in a band.

The 'Everything's Electric' hitmaker has enjoyed huge success as a solo artist since Oasis disbanded in 2009 but he finds the process of recording and changing songs written for him by other people "boring" and would prefer to have bandmates around him to collaboratively produce new tracks.

He admitted to MOJO magazine: "It's boring as f***, to be fair. It ain't what it's meant to be.

"I'd much rather be in a band, all bashing it out together. But as long as it sounds good, that's all that matters."

The 49-year-old star doesn't "overthink" the lyrics to his songs and though he's happy for people to analyse the tracks, he's not sure there's much point.

Discussing 'More Power', the opening track on Liam's upcoming album 'C'Mon, You Know', he said: "I don't wish I had more power. It's just a song. I don't want more power!

"I know who I am, I'm very happy with what I'm about. It was probably directed at someone else. Maybe they want more power? I don't know."

He then added: "I'm happy for other people to dig into them, get your spade out, but for me a song is a song.

"I don't overthink it. If it sounds good and I sound good when I sing it then it's all right with me. If it sounds forced, I f*** it off. "I know a lot of people want that muso s*** but I'm not interested."

The 'Wall of Glass' singer still wants to make a "proper punk record" one day so thinks he should "ban" himself from listening to his usual influences before he starts work on his next album.

He said: "I still want to make an out-and-out Stooges record. No keyboards. No Beatlemania. A proper punk record.

"That's what this one was going to be but I'm a sucker for a ballad and a nice melody...

"I need to limit myself to guitar, bass and drums. 10 songs, in your face - but good songs. Staying away from twee melodies.

"But it's totally down to me. I have no discipline once I hear a nice, flowery melody. I need a total Beatles ban. And a Stones ban.

"Next time, I'm just gonna get in the studio with a band and bash it out. Not even mix it. Just have it as it's coming off the desk."