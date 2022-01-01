Billie Eilish trips onstage during Coachella performance

Billie Eilish fell over during her performance at the Coachella festival on Saturday.

The Bad Guy singer took a tumble while preparing to perform her song Getting Older, as seen in a video shared by TMZ.

"I just ate s**t," Billie told the crowd as she recovered. "Ouch! You guys, I just ate a*s up here."

She explained briefly, "I tripped on the f**king fire thing," before performing Getting Older as planned.

After finishing the song, Billie returned to the subject, saying, "It was pitch black. You see that square? This f**king thing? I went de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face."

In response, the Coachella crowd chanted, "F**k the square," prompting Billie to repeat the phrase and laugh.

Elsewhere during her set, Billie surprised fans by bringing out Paramore star Hayley Williams. The duo sang an acoustic version of Paramore's Misery Business, which Hayley had retired from performing live back in 2018, as well as Billie's single Happier Than Ever. "This is my first Coachella. Woah! Thanks for sharing this with me - this is sick!" Hayley said onstage.