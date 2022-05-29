Harry Styles announced to headline Sunday night at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022

Harry Styles has been added to the line-up, headlining Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 in Coventry on Sunday 29 May. Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama will also join the star-studded line-up.
Radio 1’s flagship live music event will welcome an audience of 80,000 BBC Radio 1 fans to War Memorial Park from 27-29 May 2022 to watch some of the biggest acts on the planet take to the stage including Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, KSI, Calvin Harris, and Anne-Marie.
A small number of tickets have been held back for Harry Styles fans which will go on sale at 5pm today (Monday 25 April). For more information, please go to: www.bbc.co.uk/backstage/bigweekend/.
Pa Salieu says: “Excited to be finally performing in my home town Coventry as part of Radio 1’s Big Weekend. I know the Coventry crowd will do our city proud and show all the other artists the energy of the Midlands.”
Rina Sawayama says: “I cannot WAIT to come and play at Radio 1's Big Weekend for the first time!! It’s going to be such a moment.”
Performances from Radio 1’s Big Weekend will air on BBC Radio 1 across Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will be available to watch live and on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer channel and on BBC Sounds.
BBC One will also broadcast a highlights show as well as a special Harry Styles show - full details will be announced soon.
The line-up is:
Friday
Future Sounds Stage
Boyoca
Jodie Harsh
Sam Divine
Disclosure
Danny Howard
Patrick Topping
Eats Everything b2b Shermanology
Sarah Story b2b Jaguar
LP Giobbi b2b Ben Hemsley
Pete Tong b2b Franky Wah
Saturday
Main Stage
Ed Sheeran
Central Cee
Joel Corry
Aitch
Anne-Marie
YUNGBLUD
AJ Tracey
Calvin Harris
Future Sounds Stage
Easy Life
Sigrid
KSI
Mimi Webb
Fontaines D.C.
Pa Salieu
Tom Grennan
Sam Fender
Sunday
Main Stage
George Ezra
Jax Jones
Becky Hill
Mabel
Dermot Kennedy
Charli XCX
Lorde
Harry Styles
Future Sounds Stage
Wet Leg
Alfie Templeman
Rina Sawayama
Joy Crookes
Koffee
Holly Humberstone
Griff
Foals
