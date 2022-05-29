NEWS Harry Styles announced to headline Sunday night at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles has been added to the line-up, headlining Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 in Coventry on Sunday 29 May. Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama will also join the star-studded line-up.



Radio 1’s flagship live music event will welcome an audience of 80,000 BBC Radio 1 fans to War Memorial Park from 27-29 May 2022 to watch some of the biggest acts on the planet take to the stage including Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, KSI, Calvin Harris, and Anne-Marie.



A small number of tickets have been held back for Harry Styles fans which will go on sale at 5pm today (Monday 25 April). For more information, please go to: www.bbc.co.uk/backstage/bigweekend/.



Pa Salieu says: “Excited to be finally performing in my home town Coventry as part of Radio 1’s Big Weekend. I know the Coventry crowd will do our city proud and show all the other artists the energy of the Midlands.”



Rina Sawayama says: “I cannot WAIT to come and play at Radio 1's Big Weekend for the first time!! It’s going to be such a moment.”



Performances from Radio 1’s Big Weekend will air on BBC Radio 1 across Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will be available to watch live and on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer channel and on BBC Sounds.



BBC One will also broadcast a highlights show as well as a special Harry Styles show - full details will be announced soon.



The line-up is:



Friday



Future Sounds Stage



Boyoca

Jodie Harsh

Sam Divine

Disclosure

Danny Howard

Patrick Topping

Eats Everything b2b Shermanology

Sarah Story b2b Jaguar

LP Giobbi b2b Ben Hemsley

Pete Tong b2b Franky Wah

Saturday



Main Stage



Ed Sheeran

Central Cee

Joel Corry

Aitch

Anne-Marie

YUNGBLUD

AJ Tracey

Calvin Harris

Future Sounds Stage



Easy Life

Sigrid

KSI

Mimi Webb

Fontaines D.C.

Pa Salieu

Tom Grennan

Sam Fender

Sunday



Main Stage



George Ezra

Jax Jones

Becky Hill

Mabel

Dermot Kennedy

Charli XCX

Lorde

Harry Styles

Future Sounds Stage



Wet Leg

Alfie Templeman

Rina Sawayama

Joy Crookes

Koffee

Holly Humberstone

Griff

Foals



