Billie Eilish thrills Coachella crowd by performing surprise duet with Hayley Williams

Billie Eilish teamed up with Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams for a surprise duet at Coachella on Saturday night (23.04.22).

The pop star was performing her headline set on the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

She wowed the crowd by introducing Hayley as her special guest before belting out 2007 Paramore hit ‘Misery Business’.

Billie teased fans about the possibility of a surprise performance after performing ‘Your Power’ with her brother Finneas with an empty second stool on the stage.

The singer told the audience: “Oh, look! An empty seat. Who's that for?" before bringing out Hayley.

The performance marked Hayley’s first appearance at the music festival and she shared her delight with the crowd saying: “This is my first Coachella, whoa.”

The pair finished the performance with a hug, with Hayley telling the star: ”Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!"

Billie then added: “Absolutely what on Earth could be cooler than that? I'm dead serious.”

The choice of song may have come as a surprise to Paramore fans as Hayley had previously announced her band would no longer be performing the track.

She suggested some of the lyrics no longer felt appropriate and vowed to “move away” from the tune.

Speaking at a ‘Paramore’ show back in 2018, Hayley explained: “This is a choice we made because we feel like we should.

“We feel like it's time to move away from it for a little while.”

Coachella came to a close on Sunday night (24.04.22) after two weekends with sets from acts including The Weeknd.

The musician was drafted in to perform just two weeks ahead of the massive gig after headliner Kanye West pulled out.

Other artists who took to the stage during the 2022 event included Harry Styles, Swedish House Mafia and Doja Cat.