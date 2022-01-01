Jessica Simpson has 'no working credit card' after pouring money into her business

Jessica Simpson has joked that she has been “draining” her bank account to support her fashion empire.

The singer/entrepreneur and her mother Tina Simpson regained full control of the Jessica Simpson Collection from executives at Sequential Brands Group last year.

During a recent appearance on The Real, Jessica revealed that she has been “draining” her “bank account” in support of the venture.

“I have no working credit card. It's OK. I will pay in cash,” she said. “I went to Taco Bell the other day, and my card got denied. I'm on a budget, ladies!”

The I Wanna Love You Forever hitmaker launched The Jessica Simpson Collection of footwear back in 2005, and the line proved to be so successful that she quickly expanded into clothing, jewellery, and fragrances.

At another point in the interview, Jessica spoke about her financial management style.

“With money, there's just so much fear attached to it. I'm the person that you get mad at, at the blackjack table,” the 41-year-old continued. “I'll put it all out there if it's me that's driving the show because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I'll try harder.”