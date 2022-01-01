Demi Lovato teases new album: 'It's my absolute best yet'

Demi Lovato is "so proud" of their upcoming eighth studio album.



The Sober singer, who uses they/them pronouns, took to their Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a message about the yet-to-be-announced project.



"Getting emotional listening to my new album because I'm so proud of it," Demi wrote. "It's my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today."



Demi accompanied the statement with a video of them singing along to a track.



The day before, the 29-year-old posted a snippet of another song including the lyrics, "Sure I'm sober now, and everybody's proud, but I miss my vices. Am I going to die trying to find my happy ending?"



On Friday, Demi clarified that the lyric was referencing a tough time in her past.



"Yesterday I posted a song called Happy Ending and even though (sic) I wrote this in an incredibly dark place I'm so grateful that I'm no longer in that low, cold and lonely place," the star continued. "I'm sure that no matter what happens in my life... my happy ending is never having to fall into bad habits again."



In recent years, Demi has been open about their mental health struggles and battles with addiction, including a drug overdose in June 2018.



The singer concluded, "I can't wait for everyone to hear. I love you all."