Harry Styles brings out Lizzo for surprise duet during Coachella set

Lizzo made a surprise appearance during Harry Styles’s Coachella set on Friday night.



The Truth Hurts artist was brought onstage to duet Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive and What Makes You Beautiful with the former One Direction singer.



Lizzo teased the performance earlier that day by sharing a TikTok of herself travelling to the venue.



“I’m bored otw (on the way) to Coachella," she wrote in the caption.



Post-performance, she took to Instagram with a selfie including Harry, and commented, “Proud of you @harrystyles. Thank u for having me.



In a second post, she added, “Thanks @coachella… last night was amazing - @harrystyles is a treasure, god’s gift to rock n roll, the light that comes from him is real and infinite.



“He makes being on stage in front of hundreds n thousands easy, cus it’s w a friend. His team is incredible - and baby them Gucci coats…?!?? Thank you H, like u said ‘until next time.’”



Harry also welcomed Shania Twain onstage during Coachella’s opening weekend earlier this month.