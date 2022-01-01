NEWS Harry Styles races towards month-long stint at Number 1 with 'As It Was' Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Harry Styles is already racing ahead to secure a possible month-long stint at Number 1 with As It Was this Friday.

Cat Burns’ Go could possibly ascend two spots to a new highest peak of Number 3.



Camila Cabello’s Bam Bam featuring Ed Sheeran continues to rise, possibly up to a new peak at Number 7.



London rapper Potter Payper could secure his first-ever UK Top 10 single this week, Gangsteritus with Tiggs Da Author could vault thirty to Number 10.



Following the release of an exclusive 7” vinyl for Record Store Day 2022, Taylor Swift’s The Lakes could enter the chart for the first time at Number 11.



Ed Sheeran’s 2step could debut at Number 15 thanks to a new remix featuring rapper Lil Baby.



The Kid LAROI could be another new entry debuting straight inside the Top 20 on Friday, new single Thousand Miles is tracking to arrive at Number 17.