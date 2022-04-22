John Legend's 'pretty special' Las Vegas shows

John Legend found the first night of his Las Vegas residency "pretty, pretty special".



The 'Ordinary People' hitmaker kicked off his concert series at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort Casino on Friday (22.04.22) night and he loved getting to "connect" with his audience on a new stage.



He said: "It was pretty, pretty special...



"It's an epic show. I love it. I've never done a show this big, but you know, we had to do it big for Vegas



"I think I always have the most fun just connecting with the crowd and being so close and intimate with them. So I think that's my true favourite, but I've done that before. I've never done the Vegas set before, and that was really, really fun to put together."



Although he had a brilliant time, John is planning to continue to tweak the show as time goes on so he can appeal more to casual fans.



He explained to People magazine: "I think one of the interesting things is figuring out what your audience is going to be like, because when I'm on tour I feel like the audience is more core fans.



"When you do Vegas, I think it's a lot of people who are more kind of casual fans, and so it's interesting trying to think about what they'll want when you don't know them as well. So we're trying to give the best show we can, and we are trying to make people really happy when they leave."



The 43-year-old singer - who has Luna, six, and Miles, three, with wife Chrissy Teigen - joked it is "good for [his] ego" that his children are fans of his music.



He laughed: "It's good for my ego that my kids want to listen to me a lot. They love other artists too, but in the car they'll request me a lot.



"Luna likes a lot of girl pop and R B. She likes Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and people like that. Chrissy and Luna's tastes are similar.



"Miles, honestly, if you ask him who his favourite artist is, it's me. I'm probably second or third for Luna."