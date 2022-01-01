Sting: Bands are for teenagers

Sting doesn't believe "any grown man" can be in a band.



The 70-year-old singer was a member of The Police from 1977 until 1983 before the trio - which also included Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers - went their separate ways and the 'Every Breath You Take' hitmaker believes staying in a group for too long stops an artist from being able to "evolve".



He told MOJO magazine: "I don't think any grown man can be in a band actually.



"A band is a teenage gang. Who wants to be in a teenage gang when you're knocking 70? It doesn't allow you to evolve.



"You have to obey the rules and the gestalt of the band. As much as I love the Stones and AC/DC, it's hard to see growth in their music.



"For me, the band was merely a vehicle for the songs and not the other way round."



If things had gone differently for Sting and his 1985 solo debut album, 'The Dream of the Blue Turtles', had flopped, he "hopes" he wouldn't have returned to the band.



He said: "Both Andy and Stewart had made albums without me so it was my right too.



"I recruited a band from the jazz world and I was lucky it was a hit.



"I have no idea what would have happened if it hadn't been a hit.



"Would I have gone back to the band and eaten humble pie? I hope not."



The 'Fields of Gold' singer - whose real name is Gordon Sumner - reunited briefly with his former bandmates in 2003 for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and again in 2007 for a reunion tour, but he insisted he won't be doing it again as there's still a "power struggle" between them.



He said: "It was hugely successful but I wouldn't do it again. That would be a bridge too far.



Asked if he regretted the tour, he added: "No, absolutely not. I mean, it was hard because the power struggles were still very apparent but we got through it and people loved it, they really did...



"We always communicate on birthdays. We have separate lives but it's very cordial. I'm very grateful for those guys and their immense talent, and their patience with me. I love them."