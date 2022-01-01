Michelle Williams had 'beautiful' experience working with Tina Knowles-Lawson on TV movie

Michelle Williams had a "beautiful" experience working with Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson on the TV movie Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.



For the new Lifetime project, Michelle plays lawyer Chastity Jefferies, who begins dating Xavier Collins, only to discover that his affection has turned into an obsession.



Tina portrays Michelle's mother in the movie, and in an interview for the New York Post, the star noted that she loved reuniting with her Destiny's Child bandmate's mum.



"It was beautiful to work with Miss Tina because she's been like a mother, a nurturer and a protector of me for 22 years. And so, when we got on set, we just looked each other in the eye, and it was just kind of natural for us to do what we do," she explained. "I mean, there were moments in my life where Miss Tina has had to console me like a mother would. She's had to give me advice like a mother would. So actually, when they mentioned her name, when I got the phone call about doing the movie, she's the reason why I said yes. We knew with the mention of each other's names that this is going to be great to do."



In addition to Michelle and Tina, the film also features Romeo Miller as a potential love interest. And the singer enjoyed working with the 32-year-old rapper, who used to be known as Lil' Romeo.



"He's not Lil' Romeo no more," she laughed. "So I had to definitely get that out of my head. He's grown. He's over 18. He was a jewel to work with. He's so solid in who he is and even in his faith."