Rihanna always imagined raising child in Barbados

Rihanna always thought she would raise her children in Barbados but now believes that plan is unlikely.



The Umbrella hitmaker, who hails from the Caribbean island, has a jet-setting lifestyle and homes in California, Barbados and London, so she is unsure where she will raise her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.



"That gets difficult to say," she admitted to U.S. Vogue magazine. "Rocky asked me recently if I had a dream place, where would it be? I told him home, Barbados. I always imagined it being that way. But realistically it probably won't be."



The 34-year-old also expects her mum and Rocky's mother to be the first ports of call for childcare, although she has reluctantly put a night nurse on hold upon the recommendation of her friends.



"I'm sure that will be helpful, but they're going to have to fight my mom, because I can't imagine anyone telling her how to put her grandkid to bed," she added.



Elsewhere in the interview, the music superstar recalled bringing Rocky home to Barbados to meet her family for the first time during the 2020 holidays.



"My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she'll move slowly. I guess I'm like that too," she explained. "There are some guys that I've dated that she won't even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump."



Rihanna and Rocky began dating in 2020 and announced their baby news in late January.