Snoop Dogg considered remastering his Doggystyle album

Snoop Dogg considered remastering his debut album Doggystyle but then opted against the idea.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Gin and Juice rapper said he considered following Taylor Swift's lead and re-recording his old albums.

"She ain't an old artist at all, she's quite new. What did she do? She remastered her album," Snoop began. "Why? Because she wasn't making revenues off of that (original) album. I was going to remaster my album. My son had told me years ago, he was like, 'You should just remaster Doggystyle pops, f**k all that. Just remaster it, you ain't gotta worry about all that.'"

However, the hip-hop star decided that he wouldn't be able to "recapture" the feeling of his 1993 debut.

"I didn't wanna go that (remastering) approach, because you can't remaster Doggystyle like you can remaster them R&B songs. That s**t was a feeling, that s**t was a moment. You can't recapture that," he explained.

Snoop acquired his old record label Death Row Records in February and all of the company's releases will be Non-Fungible Token (NFTs).

On the podcast, he said he wanted to convert his music into NFTs so fans could own, trade, and make money off his songs themselves, rather than copies of them.

"My fans coming to show up for me, me charging them for everything. T-shirts, concerts, this, that, but not giving them s**t back. Don't sit right," he said.