Disney’s Encanto confirmed as the UK’s biggest album of 2022 to date

The multi award winning Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack has been officially declared as the biggest album of the year to date by the UK Official Charts Company with sales of 153,000. It remains at #1 on the UK Official Compilations Chart for the 14th consecutive week (source: Official Charts Company).



Encanto lead track We Don’t Talk About Bruno – performed by cast members Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz – has been certified as the biggest single of 2022 to date on the UK Official Singles Chart, with combined UK chart sales of 581,000. With an incredible 84 million streams, it is officially this year’s most streamed song of the year so far outperforming any other non-Encanto song in the same time period three times over. We Don’t Talk About Bruno broke records in January this year when it was certified as the first original Disney song to go to #1 on the UK Official Singles Chart (source: Official Charts Company).



Three other tracks from Encanto feature in the UK Official Singles Chart Top 40 of 2022 so far: Jessica Darrow’s Surface Pressure at #7, The Family Madrigal at #15 and What Else Can I Do at #26 (source: Official Charts Company).



The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is scheduled for release on black standard vinyl on April 8th on coloured vinyl and as a picture disc on May 27th.



Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto is a film that puts diverse characters front and centre. It tells the tale of an extraordinary family - the Madrigals - who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house in a vibrant town in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal. Every child except one: Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). When Mirabel discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger she decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.