Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay sued for copyright infringement over 10,000 Hours

Justin Bieber and country music duo Dan + Shay have been sued for copyright infringement over their 2019 collaboration 10,000 Hours.

Lawyers representing International Manufacturing Concepts, Melomega and Sound Gems filed the lawsuit against the Sorry hitmaker, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, among others, in Los Angeles on Thursday, reports People.

In the documents, the lawyers insisted the musicians "stole the core portion" - including the chorus, verse and hook - from the 1973 song The First Time Baby Is A Holiday, originally written by Palmer Rakes and Frank Fioravanti. The song, which the companies claim to own, was only released in 2014.

"Defendants' theft is impudently bold," reads the complaint, reports Variety. "One need only listen to First Time and the infringing 10,000 Hours to discern the unmistakable similarities between the songs.

"10,000 Hours is not just substantially similar to First Time; defendants copied, in minute detail, the most important, core portion of plaintiff's song, which includes the chorus, verse and hook... The similarities are so striking that 10,000 Hours simply cannot have been independently created."

They are seeking credit on the track as well as damages, attorney fees and an injunction preventing further distribution of the song.

Neither Bieber nor Dan + Shay, who won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy for the song, has commented on the legal action.