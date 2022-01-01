NEWS Drill star Digga D storms to Number 1 with 'Noughty By Nature' mixtape Newsdesk Share with :





Drill star Digga D storms to the top of the Official Albums Chart this week, claiming his first-ever UK Number 1 record with Noughty By Nature.



21-year-old London rapper Digga D – real name Rhys Angelo Emile Herbert – reaches the summit with his third mixtape to date. Previously, he reached Number 11 with 2019 debut Double Tap Diaries, while 2020 release Made in the Pyrex peaked at Number 3. See Digga D’s full Official Charts history here. Noughty By Nature also tops this week’s Official Record Store Albums Chart.



Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Digga D says: “Thank you everyone for your support. I am looking forward to dropping more music, so keep supporting!”



Digga D’s triumph powers the UK drill scene to further mainstream chart success, following the first ever Number 1 drill single last year, Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions. It also marks the fifth independent Number 1 album of the year, and the second consecutive week an independent release has topped the Official Albums Chart, following Wet Leg’s success last week.



Little Mix’s Between Us hits compilation returns to the Top 5 this week as band members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock delight fans on the Confetti Tour; their ‘final’ shows ahead of the group’s hiatus.



The tour impact also sees Dua Lipa – who’s currently performing her Future Nostalgia shows across the UK – make gains on the Official Albums Chart. Future Nostalgia rises 12 places to Number 16, while her self-titled debut also vaults 12 spots to Number 29.



Elsewhere, The Police’s 1992 Greatest Hits release sees a return to the Top 40 at Number 32 thanks to a 30th anniversary vinyl release. The reissue, which remastered at the iconic Abbey Road Studios and cut at half speed, also sees the record reach Number 1 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Finally, The War on Drugs guitarist Kurt Vile is new entry at Number 33 with (watch my moves). His ninth studio album, (watch my moves) marks Kurt’s major label debut under Universal Music’s Verve Records.