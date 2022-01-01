Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee shares first ARO song in 2 years

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee has shared her first new music in two years.

The 38-year-old singer releases songs under the moniker ARO, and her latest track is the lo-fi electro track 'Against Mine'.

Aimee - the eldest child of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy and his wife Sharon - released her debut studio album, 'Vacare Adamaré', in 2020, but has decided to focus on releasing singles going forward.

She explained: "I feel a different sense of freedom and excitement that comes from releasing a couple of songs or a single at a time."

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Aimee - who has largely kept out of the public eye and chose not to participate in her family's raucous reality show 'The Osbournes' in the early 2000s - has loved getting to bond with her 73-year-old father over their art.

She said: "My dad has responded really positively to a lot of it. It's been a really fun way to connect with him about being in the same industry now. He is so dedicated and his ability to continue working and creating, his appetite for that is so admirable, it's unbelievable. Nothing stands in his way when it comes to anything creative, whether it's painting, writing lyrics, melodies. From the minute he's awake to when he goes to sleep, that's what he does. And so to have that as an example has been such a gift and to feel like something to live up to has been a great way to connect with him."

In 2015, Aimee opened up about finding fame "scary and intimidating".

The musician admitted she was apprehensive about becoming famous even though her high-profile family - also including siblings Kelly, 37, and Jack Osbourne, 36 - taught her what to expect.

She said: "There's not really many surprises as far as what it's going to take for me and has taken for me to get this point.

"But at the same time, this is still intimidating at times and scary, and I feel like I don't know what I'm doing. You get overwhelmed, then I remember I'm doing something that makes me the happiest, that I can feel is the best and truest thing for me to be doing for myself."