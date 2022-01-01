Shakira joins forces with Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro

Shakira has teamed up with Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro on her latest single, ‘Te Felicito’.



The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker is back with her first new music of 2022, titled ‘I congratulate you’ in English.



The Spanish language song follows 2021's English single 'Don't Wait Up'.



In the Jaume de la Iguana-helmed promo, the star known for her hip-busting moves dances with a robot and goes on a date with an android called Alejandro.



Shakira's last studio album was 2017's ‘El Dorado’.



In November, the Latin pop megastar released a 20th-anniversary edition of her seminal LP 'Laundry Service (Washed and Dried)'.



The 45-year-old singer marked two decades since her first English language album was released with a special anniversary edition of the record.



The new version features four bonus tracks, including the previously unreleased remix of ‘Whenever, Wherever’ from Shakira's electrifying halftime performance at the Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.



In addition, the album also features a Sahara remix of the hit single, as well as an acoustic version of ‘Underneath Your Clothes’, and an Afro-punk take on ‘Objection (Tango)’.



Reflecting on the album in a video on her YouTube channel at the time, Shakira said: “’Laundry Service’ was a testament to the fact that I was able to do anything. That my commitment was so huge … my commitment to music and to my own dreams that nothing was going to be an obstacle, not even myself.



“It was the first English language album that I made, and it was a huge challenge for me at the time. At that point, I had had some success in the Spanish world, but it was exhilarating and scary at the same time to push myself to new territories.”