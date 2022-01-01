Tom Grennan hospitalised after 'unprovoked attack' in New York

British singer Tom Grennan has been hospitalised following an "unprovoked attack and robbery" after his gig in New York City on Wednesday.



The Little Bit of Love singer's manager released a statement on social media on Thursday, revealing that the 26-year-old was attacked outside a bar in Manhattan a few hours after his performance at the Bowery Ballroom.



"In the early hours of this morning after Tom's New York show he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan," the statement reads. "Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn ear-drum (sic) and issue with his previously fractured jaw.



"Despite this, Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring."



His manager, John Dawkins, explained Tom's concert in Washington D.C. on Friday has been postponed to allow him to recover from his injuries.



"Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow to a later date, with details to follow," the statement continues. "We will update on future shows should changes need to be made... We wish to thank Tom's incredible US fans for their support and understanding."



A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told the New York Post via email that there is currently "no report with that name on file".



The BRIT Award nominee is next scheduled to perform in Boston on Saturday.