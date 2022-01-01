Sigrid and Bring Me The Horizon drop unlikely duet Bad Life

Sigrid and Bring Me The Horizon have released their hotly-awaited pop collaboration, 'Bad Life'.

After Oli Sykes and co joined forces with Ed Sheeran on a heavy remix of 'Bad Habits', the 'Throne' rockers have shown a softer side to their sound on the anthemic ballad, with the Norwegian pop star's vocals blending seamlessly with the frontman's.

Sigrid said of the unlikely duet: “I’m so excited about ‘Bad Life’ being out in the world with the Bring Me boys! We’re really proud of this one, and we hope it can bring some comfort.

“It might not be the most likely collab, but we’ve been fans of each other for a while and we’re so happy we could collaborate on this song. And filming the video was an amazing and crazy experience in itself!”

On the meaning behind the lyrics, she added: “It tells the story of when things are rough and it can feel like you’re never going to stop feeling sad.”

Oli and bandmate Jordan Fish penned the track in the sessions for their next record, but didn't feel it fitted with the sound they were aiming for, and he was thrilled when the 'Don't Kill My Vibe' singer suggested they duet on it.

The 'Sleepwalking singer said: “Jordan and myself wrote this song in lockdown, remotely. We loved the message but it wasn’t really fitting with the brief of the record we are currently creating.

“When we found out Sigrid was a fan we felt like it was the perfect fit for her, although initially I was reluctant as I felt like it was such a special record. Then Sigrid asked if I’d duet with her on the track and that sealed the deal!”

Sigrid and BMTH came to discover they were fans of each other during a chance meeting at Reading and Leeds Festival.

A statement read: “After a chance meeting with UK rock band Bring Me The Horizon backstage [At Reading Leeds Fesitval], they realised they were both fans of each other’s music.

“This led to vocalist Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish sending a demo, they all got in the studio to lay down lyrics, and the tear-stained rock ballad ‘Bad Life’ was born.”

The collaboration is featured on Sigrid's upcoming LP 'How To Let Go’.