Conor Maynard drops new song named after former flame

Conor Maynard's new song is named after a former flame.



The 29-year-old singer is back with the up-tempo number, 'P.G.N.L.', which stands for Pretty Girl Named Layla, and is all about pursuing his lover.



Conor sings: "Let's go to my place and we can wake the neighbours.



"Tell me what you're waiting for. Pretty girl named Layla."



As well as releasing the shining new track, the TikTok favourite has announced his biggest headline tour to date, comprising 20 dates across the US and Europe.



The jaunt marks Conor's first shows since 2019.



On returning to the road, he said: “After not having the chance to tour for so long, it felt only right to come back with our biggest one yet! I am buzzing to get back on the road and back to what I love doing the most – performing to all you guys. They’ll be plenty of new music from me before then, so watch this space!”



The tour commences in the US in September, with the European leg kicking off on October 3 in Oslo, Norway.



The UK shows include a date at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush on October 16, and wrap at Dublin’s The Academy on October 21.



Tickets for Conor Maynard’s UK shows are available from Friday 29th April from https://conormaynard.tix.to/ContinuedTour. All other dates are available today from https://conormaynard.tix.to/ContinuedTour.







2022 UK and European Tour Dates:



3 October, Oslo, Norway, Vulkan Arena



4 October, Stockholm, Sweden, Klubben



9 October, Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio



10 October, Cologne, Germany, Live Music Hall



11 October, Utrecht, Netherlands, TivoliVredenburg



12 October, Brussels, Belgium, Zappa



14 October, Paris, France, FVTVR



16 October, London, UK, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire



17 October, Bristol, UK, O2 Academy Bristol



18 October, Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute



20 October, Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz



21 October, Dublin, Ireland, The Academy