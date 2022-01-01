NEWS

Iggy Azalea reveals tattoo in honour of son Onyx

Iggy Azalea has unveiled a new tattoo which honours her son.

The Fancy rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her newest tattoo, a cherub with the banner "Onyx Orion" across his midsection. The tattoo serves as a tribute to her son Onyx Kelly, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Playboy Carti.

The body art covers a large portion of the rapper's upper arm.

"My new favourite & most special tattoo!" Iggy wrote in the caption. "It makes me sooo happy that this was executed by a talented woman. @luahillsart Thank you again!"

She spoke about the experience on Twitter on 18 April, before revealing the tattoo itself. When a fan asked if it hurt much, Iggy replied, "So much! It's a single needle tattoo and so the whole thing felt like the pain of that first outline. But it's so nice."

Iggy confirmed the arrival of Onyx in June 2020.

