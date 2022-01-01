Bhad Bhabie claims she's made over $50 million on OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie has claimed she has made over $50 million (£39 million) on OnlyFans.



The Hi Bich rapper, real name Danielle Bregoli, announced on TikTok that she has earned over $50 million on the subscription platform since launching her account last year.



Complex reports that if her claims are true, that would put Bhabie among the highest-earning OnlyFans creators in the world.



She showed upon her account launch that she'd made just over $1 million (£774,000) in only six hours. She charges $24.99 (£19.19) per subscription.



In the video, Bhabie also complained about being remembered for her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil, when she first uttered the catchphrase "cash me outside".



Referencing a TikTok that called her "the cash me outside girl", the 19-year-old said, "If someone's speaking about me... And you feel the need to say something like that, I'm not saying it's the end of the world but why say something like that?"