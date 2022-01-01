Ed Sheeran will donate all proceeds from new single 2step to Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Ed Sheeran filmed his latest music video in Ukraine.

The 31-year-old singer/songwriter travelled to Kyiv, Ukraine to shoot the video for '2step' before the Russian invasion of the country in February and Ed has announced that all royalties and proceeds for the single will benefit DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

He said in a statement: "I filmed the video for ‘2step’ in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place. It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there - everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.

"Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine."

The music video features Ed walking through the streets of the capital city Kyiv surrounded by dancers.

'2step' is a collaboration with Lil Baby, which Ed has been teasing for some time.

He previously wrote on Instagram: "Been a big fan of @lilbaby for a while now, so excited to have him on the remix of this song and video. Hope everyone enjoys, April 22nd, few more surprises after that."

Meanwhile, Ed and Camila Cabello premiered their collaboration ‘Bam Bam’ at the televised fundraiser 'Concert For Ukraine' last month.

The pair performed the track at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

Camila said: "We’re all praying tonight for the peace and the safety of the people in the Ukraine. Thank you guys so much for being part of this important fundraiser."