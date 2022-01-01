Calvin Harris to release new album in summer

Calvin Harris is to release his first album in five years this summer.

The 38-year-old DJ took to Twitter to reveal a billboard sign of his upcoming record, 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2', and revealed the release time period in the caption.

Writing about when fans can expect his upcoming sixth studio album, he tweeted: "Summer '22"

Calvin's last album, 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1', was released in June 2017.

The 'I Need Your Love' hitmaker previously released 'Motion' in 2014, '18 Months' in 2012, 'Ready for the Weekend' in 2009, and 'Created Disco' in 2007.

In February, Calvin announced a summer residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

He will return to the famous super-club to play on Fridays from 3rd June to 2nd September.

Calvin - who lives on a 138-acre farm in Ibiza after previously selling two mansions in Los Angeles – recently admitted he's "not good at being a celebrity".

He said: "I’m definitely happier just hanging out on my own in a room. Ever since I’ve been a kid that’s the case. I still have no hobbies. At some stage it would be great to learn to do something else. I have a very limited repertoire."

Calvin has also conceded there's been an element of luck behind his career success, admitting that his "reckless decisions" have paid off in spectacular fashion.

Reflecting on his achievements, he previously said: "I got lucky in different ways.

"I wrote the right songs at the right time, I picked the right genre of music, I started DJing in the US at the right time. If I hadn’t made all of these reckless decisions, I wouldn’t have been put in that place. Every time I play in front of people I’m celebrating the fact I got out of that situation."