Jack White recalls 'solid advice' he received from Prince

Jack White has shared the "solid advice" about making music that he once received from Prince.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, the White Stripes frontman spoke about the upcoming release of the music icon's unreleased 1986 album Camille under his Third Man Records record label.

Host Stephen asked Jack whether he'd ever met Prince, and the star recalled the memorable moment he crossed paths with the Purple Rain hitmaker at a party.

"I met him one time. At an afterparty for this thing. He was incredibly nice," he smiled. "He told me, 'No one will ever tell you how to play your guitar, Jack.' That was really solid advice. Don't let anyone tell you how to play your guitar."

Stephen went on to ask Jack if he had always abided by the advice.

"No. One of your sound guys told me to turn down earlier, so maybe..." the 46-year-old joked.

Prince died at the age of 57 in 2016.