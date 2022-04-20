Ellie Goulding teases new music at surprise gig for just 80 lucky fans

Ellie Goulding teased new music as she performed a surprise set at Secret Socials with Hilton in Mayfair on Wednesday night (20.04.22).



The ‘Starry Eyed’ singer gave an intimate performance for just 80 lucky guests at the exclusive event at The Biltmore Mayfair hotel in London's affluent West London.



Presenter Fearne Cotton took to the stage to introduce the 35-year-old pop star as the special guest performer, and Ellie admitted she was thrilled to be back on stage in the UK for the first time since her 2021 'Brightest Blue Tour'.



After belting out her biggest hits, including ‘Love Me Like You Do’ and ‘Lights’, Ellie told the crowd: “I’ve missed being on



stage performing to my amazing fans – it was great to do it in such an intimate setting at the exclusive Secret Socials with Hilton concert. I loved seeing how surprised everyone was - and having one of my closest friends, Fearne, to cheer me on in the crowd definitely made the night one to remember!”



Ellie also teased that “next time I’ll perform with a bunch of whole new songs".



Gurmej Bahia, Hilton's Marketing and Loyalty Vice President, EMEA, commented: “We are thrilled that both Ellie and Fearne gave everyone an unforgettable night at our Secret Socials with Hilton event. After our first event with Kylie Minogue and Olly Alexander last December, we wanted to keep hosting unforgettable experiences that give our customers the chance to reconnect with the people and places that they love.



Hilton Honors members, guests and music fans will continue to have access to even more special experiences in the future, to help make memories that will last a lifetime.”



Hilton has been hosting a series of exclusive events as part of their Secret Socials with Hilton. Hilton Honors is a free loyalty programme, set up to give its members an opportunity to use their points to access exclusive concerts, unique sports packages, food experiences, and once-in-a-lifetime adventures.



The first ever Secret Social Concert, which was held in December last year, saw Years and Years' Olly Alexander take to the stage performing to 50 guests. Fans were in for a surprise when pop idol Kylie Minogue joined him on stage to perform their duet 'A Second to Midnight'.