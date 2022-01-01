Phoebe Bridgers reveals whether she'll release any new music this year

Phoebe Bridgers doesn't know if she'll release any more new music this year.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter released the track ‘Sidelines’ last week for the upcoming Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel 'Conversations With Friends', which premieres on May 15.

It was stated in a press release that the song would be the star's only track of 2022, however, Phoebe has suggested she could decide to drop new music impromptu.

Speaking to KROQ, she said: “Who knows, actually.

“I try to do things that are exciting so I never really know what I’m gonna do.”

Phoebe recently opened up about the writer's block she experienced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Smoke Signals' musician opened up to Olivia Rodrigo in an Instagram Live, during which she admitted she barely penned any songs.

She told the 'driver's license' hitmaker: “This is what I did for the pandemic.

“I probably wrote one half of a song.”

Phoebe also spoke about touring as a solo artist and insisted if she ever feels "depressed" on the road, she has so many people around her who put her at ease.

She told the 19-year-old pop star: “Getting to travel is great, but getting to travel because of [music] makes it much more fun.

“If you go on vacation and you get depressed, it’s so much worse. If you’re depressed on tour, you’re surrounded by people, you get to be with all your friends and it’s like work. The magical moments are so much better, and the sadder moments are really so much better.”

Meanwhile, Phoebe recently revealed she got "teary" recording her vocals on Taylor Swift's 'Nothing New'.

The folk star is featured on the re-record of the outtake from the Grammy winner's landmark 2012 album 'Red', and she shared how emotions were high when she laid down her part.

Phoebe said of guesting on 'Red (Taylor's Version)': “It’s just been a dream.

“I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited.”