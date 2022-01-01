Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's baby daughter's name revealed

The name of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's baby girl has been revealed.

Back in January, the celebrity couple announced that they had welcomed their first child via surrogate.

On Wednesday, editors at TMZ reported that Nick and Priyanka had named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

According to the birth certificate, little Malti was born on 15 January at a hospital in San Diego, California.

Neither Nick nor Priyanka has spoken about the arrival of Malti.

However, it appears the name they selected honours the Quantico actress' Indian heritage, as it means moonlight or small, fragrant flower in Sanskrit.

Priyanka, 39, and Nick, 29, tied the knot in December 2018.