Chris Martin: 'Coldplay won't top BTS collaboration'

Chris Martin doesn't think Coldplay will ever beat their BTS collaboration.

Chris teased that new music and a number of "surprises" are on the way from Coldplay but admitted he doesn't think anything can match the group teaming up with BTS on the single ‘My Universe’ in September last year.

Speaking on the 'Audacy' podcast, Chris, 45, said: "I don’t think we’ll ever be able to match the BTS surprise. That was surprising even for us.

"The journey from the first time it was mentioned – I was just like ‘how could that ever work?’ – to the song itself arriving and me thinking, ‘that could be for BTS’ – to now it feeling like the most natural collaboration in the world.

"It’s an amazing lesson for myself in keeping an open mind all the time, because you just never know what life or music is gonna throw you."

Speaking previously about working with BTS, Chris said: "I think it’s very special to me that the most popular artist in the world speaks Korean and is like a group of brothers not from the West. And it just feels very hopeful to me in terms of thinking of the world as one family.

"Then of course, when you see who they are as people and their songs. It’s really a message of togetherness and finding, being yourself. All the stuff I agree with.

"The song is about how the power of love transcends all things, borders, and rules, and genders, and race, and every sexuality.

"If you look at people right now who are divided by a border or can’t be together, that’s what this song is about. About how nothing can really stop people loving each other.”