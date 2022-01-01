Shawn Mendes struggles to be his 'true honest self' with the public

Shawn Mendes has confessed he struggles to be his authentic self because he fears people may "think less" of him.

The There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back singer shared a candid note with his Twitter followers on Tuesday in which he admitted he finds it difficult to be his "100% true honest unique self" and ignore everyone's opinions.

"Sometimes i ask my self what it is that i should be doing with my life and what i always hear in return is 'to tell the truth, to be the truth' i feel like that's a hard thing to do though," he began. "I'm afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. so in those moments of feeling low i either put on a show or hide.

"The truth is i really do wanna show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes i do!! sometimes i really don't care what people think and i feel free. most of the time its a struggle tho (sic)."

The 23-year-old went on to admit that he has such highs and lows he "constantly feels like he's either flying or drowning" and that he keeps focusing on what he doesn't have instead of appreciating everything he does.

"The truth is even with so much success i still find it hard to feel like i'm not failing," he continued. "Hyper focused on what i don't have, forgetting to see all that i do. The truth is i'm overwhelmed and overstimulated lol."

The Canadian star concluded his post by insisting he's okay and simply wanted to share some of his truths in the hope they "resonate with some people".