Camila Cabello faced 'crippling anxiety' while recording Familia

Camila Cabello battled severe anxiety while recording her latest album.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Havana singer revealed she faced "crippling anxiety" while making her third studio record, Familia.

"For a while, it was a couple months where I didn't go back in the studio," she confessed. "I was just doing therapy. I was literally not functioning."

Speaking about her experience with therapy, Camila noted, "I found a therapist that everything they said really resonated with me. And part of that healing was going in the studio and being like, 'I'm not going to do it if it's not fun. It's not going to be a performance. I can't take it. Literally, I won't do it. It has to be something that helps me in feeling better and getting better because I can't take this as a source of anxiety or stress. I just won't do it.'"

The 25-year-old singer went on to explain that her recent work both in and outside of the studio has focused on connection.

Explaining why she wanted to share her experiences publicly, Camila continued, "That was something that I used to do to myself, was invalidate my own experiences. Because I would be like, 'Oh, nobody wants to hear that from me. Why am I so anxious? Why do I have crippling anxiety?'

"It is so much more, actually, responsible and better for people if artists are just like the voice of the vulnerabilities and the anxieties and all of that."