George Michael Freedom Uncut to tell 'complete story' of late pop icon

A new feature-length documentary about late pop icon George Michael has been announced by Sony Music Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing.



The film, which is hitting the cinemas globally on June 22, is the final piece of work from the singer who was heavily involved in the project before his tragic death at the age of 53 on Christmas Day 2016.



It will provide fans with a closer look behind the scenes of his tumultuous life, including the loss of his mother and heartbreak following the death if his first love, Anselmo Feleppa, who died aged 36 from AIDS.



The documentary, narrated by Michael and directed by close friend David Austin, will unearth never before told secrets and show the Wham! singer in a different light never before seen on camera.



The official synopsis for the film reads: "George offers up an open and honest look at the two sides of life; his very public journey in his music career and also his personal life, a side the cameras never truly saw.



“The film is interspersed with timeless duets with George’s favourite artists, and explores how he influenced the cultural landscape of his generation as one of the world’s best-selling music artists of all time.”



The star-studded documentary will feature contributions from multiple stars such as Stevie Wonder, Sir Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rodgers, Mary J. Blige and Liam Gallagher. It will also include 90s supermodels - Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz and Linda Evangelista – who appeared in his ‘Freedom! '90’ music video.



Of the film, Austin said: "The film is George's final work. Narrated by George himself, it is the complete story.



"George Michael was an inspiring artist whose story deserves to be shared on the big screen globally.”



Tom Mackay - President, Premium Content, Sony Music Entertainment - added: "In honour of George’s birthday this June, we are thrilled to be working with David Austin and our partners at Trafalgar Releasing to bring fans unprecedented access to his extraordinary life both on and off stage.”



Tickets on sale in cinemas worldwide from Wednesday, April 27. You can sign up for further information at georgemichaelfreedomuncut.com.