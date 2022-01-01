T-Pain calls out Dallas fans over low ticket sales

T-Pain has called out fans in Dallas, Texas for not buying tickets to his concert.

The Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin') hitmaker took to social media over the weekend to post a video in which he shed light on the most undersold stop on his latest tour.

Sharing a spreadsheet of ticket sales across each city on his The Road to Wiscansin Tour, the rapper revealed only 26 per cent of tickets available had been sold for his Dallas stop.

T-Pain, real name Faheem Najm, is scheduled to perform at The Factory in Dallas, Texas, on 18 May.

“On the tour, we do a weekly tour update kind of thing, you know, and we send out this little spreadsheet of the percentages of tickets we’ve sold in each city,” he explained. “I got to tell you, man, there’s only one question: ‘What the f**k, Dallas?’”

He continued, “Dallas, what are you doing?! Y’all don’t f**k with me?!

“What did I do! Let me know what I did! What’s going on?!”

To ingratiate himself to the Texans, T-Pain added, “I wore cowboy hats many times! I used to raise horses! I feel like I’m part of the city! I’ve worn a cowboy hat or two…regular cowboys and Dallas Cowboys!”

Aside from the low sales in Dallas, the star has only sold around 40 per cent of available tickets for his upcoming gig in Buffalo, New York.