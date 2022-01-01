Tim Burgess to perform solo set on same day as The Charlatans at SIGNALS Festival

Tim Burgess will perform at SIGNALS Festival on the same day as his band The Charlatans.

The 'Only One I Know' singer will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of his group's 'Tellin' Stories' LP in style as he'll also be bringing his Tim Peaks Diner to the event at Crich Tramway Village, Derbyshire, on 11 June, which will be hosting a live- in person version of his beloved Tim's Twitter Listening Parties, as well as a line-up of DJs and performances at his pop-up site.

The event marks the very first time The Charlatans, Tim himself and his Tim Peaks will play on the same day, and tickets cost just £55.

Joining Tim and his bandmates on the bill for the one-day event are the likes of The Cribs, This Is The Kit, Liz Lawrence, Peaness, Fiona Bevan, Cucamaras, Crich Brass, Déjà Vega, Riding The Low, Claire Welles, Dirty Laces, The Red Stains, and Dean McMullen.

Director Mat Whitecross will be giving a talk about his work, as well as introducing his Oasis film, 'Supersonic', and Coldplay documentary 'A Head Full of Dreams'.

There will be a screening of cult comedy horror 'Sightseers' - which was filmed in part at Crich Tramway Village - during the family-friendly event too.

For younger festival goers, there will be tram rides, an adventure playground and various other activities to keep them entertained.

SIGNALS Festival Directors, Gareth Murfin and Anthony Clements, said: “We've been planning this for three years now and the result is something really unique that we're proud of. Where else can you get a vintage tram ride across the Festival site?! Now we just can't wait for everyone to come and enjoy what we've been planning.

"We fell in love with this charming venue as soon as we saw it, so to be able to programme some of our favourite established artists, alongside some incredible emerging talent that we've unearthed locally in the regions, is something very special for us.

"Expect a beautiful and relaxed setting, where you can take time to explore the Victorian village, before hopping on a tram up to the music stages.”

"It will, we promise, be a grand day out."

Tickets for the festival are on sale at https://signalsfestival.co.uk/tickets/