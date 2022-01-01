The Cheeky Girls announce comeback after 15 years

The Cheeky Girls are making a pop comeback.

The Romanian pop duo - which consists of identical twin sisters Gabriela and Monica Irimia - initially found fame as failed auditionees on ' Popstars: The Rivals' back in 2002 and subsequently released hit single 'The Cheeky Song (Touch My Bum)' but are now heading back to the music scene with new song 'Let's Have Fun.'

Alongside an animated video, The Cheeky Girls wrote on Instagram: "Hi Guyz, please check out our new song.. It is released on all platforms Let's Have Fun...XX!"(sic)

The Cheeky Girls also achieved further success in the early 2000s with hits such as 'Take Your Shoes Off' and their own version of Boney M. hit titled 'Hooray! Hooray! It's a Cheeky Holiday' but their debut album 'PartyTime' failed to crack the top 10 and the pair have not released any music together since 2005.

The new song was penned by by their mum Margit - who managed them prior to their success on the ITV talent show eventually won by Girls Aloud.

They sing in the chorus: “We just want to have fun, cheeky- cheeky. Two of us is better than one, mm-mm. We just want to have twice as much fun, two of us is better than one."

Their comeback comes just months after it was revealed that Gabriela had swapped her pop career for a job in car sales.

Back in October 2021, she said: "I love selling cars. If I sell a good one it feels like I’ve won the lottery!"

'Let's Have Fun' is available to stream now.